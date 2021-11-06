Srikanth advances

Srikanth made the quarterfinals with a 21-9, 19-21, 21-10 win over Korea’s Dong Ken Lee

India’s K. Srikanth outwitted NG Ka Long Angus to cruise into the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton on Friday.

The sixth-seeded Srikanth subdued the higher-ranked Hong Kong shuttler 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 in the men’s singles last-eight clash that lasted an hour and four minutes.

On Thursday, Srikanth made the quarterfinals with a 21-9, 19-21, 21-10 win over Korea’s Dong Ken Lee.

Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharaoen defeated Sourabh Verma 21-13, 21-10 in 33 minutes.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N. Sikki Reddy lost to Nita Violina Marwah and Syaikah Putri of Indonesia 15-21, 16-21 in the last 16 clash.