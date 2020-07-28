Olympics qualification doors to open on Sept. 1 for marathon, race walk

The Tokyo Olympics qualification system for marathon and race walk events will reopen on September 1, three months ahead of the planned start, owing to concerns over the lack of qualifying opportunities available in these events before the qualification period ends on May 31.

However the original suspension period (April 6 to Nov. 30, 2020), which was introduced due to the competition and training disruption caused by the global pandemic, remains in place for all other track and field events, World Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Road athletes will be able to register Olympic entry standards from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, but only in pre-identified, advertised and authorised races being staged on World Athletics certified courses, with strict in-competition drug testing during these events.