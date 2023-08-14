HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu reaps a rich harvest

August 14, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Rayan Rozario
Proud moment: Tamil Nadu clinched five titles in the South Zone inter-State badminton (individual) championship in Coimbatore on Monday.

Proud moment: Tamil Nadu clinched five titles in the South Zone inter-State badminton (individual) championship in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore

After a not so impressive show in the team championship a couple of days ago, the Tamil Nadu players staged a comeback winning five titles in the 77th South Zone inter-State badminton (individual) championship here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu’s Sankar Muthuswamy brought home the team’s first medal, defeating P. Saahas Kumar 21-16, 15-2 (retired) in the men’s singles final. Obviously, the team rejoiced as it was the maiden men’s singles title at the South Zone level.

In fact, Sankar was down 9-5 in the first game but, from there, he picked up pace and went on to win it with ease. However, in the second, Sankar dominated from the start. He went for the lines and smashed all over the court to take a huge lead. Saahas looked out of sorts at this juncture and soon called it quits.

Lokesh Viswanathan and P. Naveen of the host State followed it up with a thrilling 20-22, 21-18, 21-11 win over Ashish Surya and Vaibhav of Karnataka for the doubles titles

The results (final):

Men: Singles: Sankar Muthuswamy (TN) bt P. Saahas Kumar (TS) 21-16, 15-2. Doubles: Lokesh Viswanathan & P. Naveen (TN) bt Ashith Surya & Vaibhav (Kar) 20-22, 21-18, 21-11.

Women: Singles: Shriyanshi Valishetty (TS) bt N. Jahnavi (AP) 21-5, 21-19. Doubles: P. Amrutha & Pranjal Prashanth Prabhu (Kat) bt Gayathri Nambiar & Gowri Krishna (Ker) 15-21, 22-20, 21-19.

Mixed doubles: V.S. Varshini & A. Hariharan (TN) bt K Sathwik Reddy & K. Vaishnavi (TS) 16-21, 24-22, 21-8.

Boys: U-19 singles: N. Pranauv Ram (TS) bt R. Anishraj (TN) 21-17, 21-12. Doubles: S. Bharath Sanjay & M. Swastik (TN) bt A. Charan Ganesh & K. Sri Mohith (AP) 21-18, 21-17.

Girls: U-19 singles: Muskaan Khan (Kar) bt Prasansha Bonam (TS) 13-21, 21-13, 21-12. Doubles: Navya Kanderi & Rashmitha Donepudi (AP) bt B. Prakriti & U. Reshika (TN) 21-15, 21-12.

Mixed doubles: U-19: S. Bharath Sanjai & N. Srinidhi bt Nanda Ghosh & Aman Noushad (Ker) 21-15, 21-9.

Related Topics

badminton

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.