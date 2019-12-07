South Asian Games: India crosses the 200-mark

India breached the 200-mark in medal count, backed by a century of gold, in the South Asian Games as the swimmers and wrestlers produced strong performances on the sixth day here on Saturday.

With a whopping 49 medals, including 29 gold, on Saturday, India tally stood at 214 (110 gold, 69 silver, 35 bronze).

Nepal was in the second spot with 142 (43 gold, 34 silver, 65 bronze).

In squash, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna will face in the women’s final. Harinder Pal Sandhu entered the men’s summit clash.

Eight all out

The Maldives women’s cricket team was bundled out for eight by host Nepal, the second lowest in T20I history after Mali’s six against Rwanda in June this year. Seven of the eight runs came off wides for Maldives.

The medallists: Shooting: Gold: Anish Bhanwala (men’s 25m rapid fire pistol); Team event: India (Anish, Bhabesh & Adarsh); Air rifle mixed event: Mehuli Ghosh and Yas Vardhan.

Swimming: Gold: Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke), Richa Mishra (800m freestyle), Siva (400 IM), Maana Patel (100m backstroke), Chahat Arora (50m backstroke), Likith (50m breaststroke), Rujuta Bhatt (50m freestyle); Silver: A.V. Jayaveena (50m breaststroke); Bronze: Ridhima Veerendrakumar (100m backstroke).

Wrestling: Gold: Men: Satyawart Kadian (97kg freestyle), Sumit Malik (125kg); Women: Gurshanpreet Kaur (76kg), Sarita Mor (57kg).

Weightlifting: Gold: Men: Sharsti Singh (81kg); Women: Anurudha (87kg).

Athletics: Silver: Men: Rashpal Singh (marathon), Muhammad Afsal (800m), Shivpal Singh (javelin); 4x400m relay team.

Bronze: Men: Sher Singh (marathon); Women: Jyoti Gawate (marathon), Sharmila Kumari (javelin) and 4x400m relay team.