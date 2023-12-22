GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sonia Lather, S. Kalaivani make winning start National Boxing C'ships

Sonia started the bout aggressively against Mahi Lama of Madhya Pradesh in the 57kg opening round match before securing a comfortable 5-0 win

December 22, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Greater Noida

PTI
Boxer Sonia Lather. File.

World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani started their campaigns with dominating victories on the opening day of the women's National Boxing Championships here.

Sonia started the bout aggressively against Mahi Lama of Madhya Pradesh in the 57kg opening round match before securing a comfortable 5-0 win.

Kalaivani, last edition's silver medallist, also proved too strong for Milano Mj of Kerala in the 48kg match.

Kalaivani's relentless attack forced the referee to stop the contest in the third round and declare her the winner.

Kalaivani will next square off against Haryana's Gitika, who beat Meraj Begum of Telangana after the referee stopped the contest (RSC), in the next round.

Rinku (52kg) and Tannu (57kg) were the other boxers from Haryana to register victories and progress into the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Asian Youth Championships silver medallist Nivedita Karki (48kg) of Uttarakhand dominated Veronica Sohshang of Meghalaya to secure a RSC win in round 2.

