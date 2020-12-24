Other Sports

Sivappa re-elected BTC chairman

D. Vinod Sivappa was unanimously re-elected chairman and senior steward of Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) for 2020-2021, at the first meeting of the members of the BTC managing committee.

Other office-bearers:

Stewards: Uday Eswaran, Satish Gowda, Naval Narielwalla; Committee members: Sreenivasa Reddy, D.K. Ashwin.

Govt. nominees: Stewards: Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Finance), Bangalore City Commissioner of Police and S.M. Jayadevappa; Committee member: G. Shivakumar.

