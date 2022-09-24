Sindhu to attend inauguration of the National Games

badminton

Double Olympics medallist and former World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu will grace the opening ceremony of the National Games to be held in Gujarat from September 29.

“It is unfortunate that I will not be competing in the Games due to my injury. Had I been fit, I would have definitely represented my State (Telangana),” Sindhu said.

“The National Games is a great opportunity for all athletes and everyone I have spoken to is excited about it. I am sure the badminton matches will be very exciting.”

“It is important that I take care of myself and focus on the challenges ahead in 2023 (Asian Games) and 2024 (Paris Olympics),” said Sindhu.

Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana said it was unfortunate that she could not compete in the National Games. “She was very keen. Unfortunately, she cannot do so as her next review with the doctors and MRI will be in the first week of October,” he said.

The injury on her left ankle has been described as a stress fracture. The treatment protocol revolves around affording the ankle rest.

“I will be part of her rehab programme. Having been a volleyball player, I know what it is to make heavy landings. I will pass on my experience to Sindhu once she resumes training,” said Ramana.

Badminton events start from October 2 in Surat.