Sindhu resumes training

Says emphasis will be on improvement

World champion P.V. Sindhu resumed training for the first time after the Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning performance, at the Suchitra Academy here on Monday even as her Korean coach Park Tae-Sang went on a vacation.

Sindhu underwent a full-length physical conditioning session at the Suchitra Gym after being given a touching reception on her arrival at the campus after the Games.

“I cannot think of a vacation right now as I have to prepare for couple of major events scheduled in the next few months. I wish to be a near-complete player,” Sindhu told The Hindu.

“There is nothing like working on any specific area of my game. First I should get a feel of how my body responds for the first couple of days and then plan out my on-court training schedule,” she said. “In terms of intensity of preparations, the efforts will always be there.”

Sindhu added she couldn’t afford to relax as the journey for the 2024 Paris Olympics would begin soon.

“I wouldn’t say World No. 1 ranking is one of the immediate goals. But, if everything falls in place and I perform well in some of the Majors, it shouldn’t be out of reach. I am really pleased with my defence and fitness levels at Tokyo. Still, the emphasis will be on improvement.”

Meeting young talent

To the delight of all the young talent at the academy and the support and house-keeping staff, the champion shuttler posed for pictures.

“I am grateful to each and every member of the Academy who contributed to my success,” Sindhu said.