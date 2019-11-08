Other Sports

Shooter Chinki Yadav bags India’s 11th Olympic Quota

more-in

Chinki Yadav secured India’s 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting after qualifying for the women’s 25m Pistol final at the 14th Asian Championships, here on Friday.

Chinki shot a perfect 100 to finish second in the qualification stage with a score of 588, behind Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon (590).

The 21-year-old will now compete in the eight-woman final, later on Friday.

It is the country’s second quota spot in 25m pistol event after Rahi Sarnobat won the first at the World Cup in Munich, earlier this year.

Other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh (575) and Neeraj Kaur (572) finished 21st and 27th respectively.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports
shooting
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2019 4:10:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/shooter-chinki-yadav-bags-indias-11th-olympic-quota/article29919172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY