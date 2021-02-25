Other Sports

Shillong to host National table tennis championship

Shillong will host the next edition of the National table tennis championship.

The decision was taken by the TTFI following the election of its office-bearers for a four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday.

List of events and approved host affiliates: National championship (Meghalaya), National junior and youth (Karnataka), National cadet and sub-junior (Andhra Pradesh).

National-rankings events: North (Haryana), East (West Bengal), West (Gujarat), South (Pondicherry) and Central (Madhya Pradesh).

The host for the premier inter-institutional championship will be finalised later.

