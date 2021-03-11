Other Sports

Sharath’s campaign ends

Sharath Kamal’s campaign in the World Table Tennis Star Contender event came to an end after running into World No. 12 Dmitrij Ovtcharov in the pre-quarterfinals in Doha on Wednesday.

The German, looking for a second title in many weeks, won 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 to end India’s challenge.

Beginning from Sunday, the focus of Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games from the World singles qualification tournament.

