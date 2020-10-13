SFI-Moregold Sports link to boost swimming

The Swimming Federation of India on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Moregold Sports, an Australian sports education and consultancy company, to develop a world-class Swim Coach Education, Development and Certification Pathway for India.

“SFI: CEDCP will be the cornerstone in revolutionising how competitive swim coaching is delivered in India. This is one of the key elements in the road map SFI has charted for the development of competitive swimming in India,” said R.N. Jayaprakash, president SFI, during a webinar to announce the partnership.

According to Virendra Nanavati, executive director SFI, the project has also received approval and financial grant from FINA under the OASP support to NSF’s.

Nanavati also added that national competitions might not resume for another four to five months due to the pandemic.

“It will not be possible to conduct competitions if all the states do not allow the reopening of pools. On October 15, not all pools might open, so we need to wait for four to five months,” Nanavati said.