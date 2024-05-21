GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Satwik-Chirag regain world number one ranking after Thailand Open triumph

Sindhu dropped one place to No. 15 in the women's singles rankings, while H.S. Prannoy retained his No 9 ranking and was the only Indian inside top-10 of the men's singles.

Updated - May 21, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 08:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty regained the world number 1 after their triumph at the Thailand Open badminton championship.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty regained the world number 1 after their triumph at the Thailand Open badminton championship. | Photo Credit: PTI

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on May 21 regained the number one spot in the men's doubles world rankings following their triumph at the Thailand Open.

The Indian duo had slipped to No 3 after the second round loss at the All England Championships and then gave a walkover in the Asia Championships in China due to an injury to Satwik.

They made a spirited comeback at the Thailand Open, winning their second title of the season with a straight game win over Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China on Sunday.

In the BWF rankings released on Tuesday, they climbed two places with 99670 points to reclaim the top-spot after five weeks.

Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu dropped one place to No. 15 in the women's singles rankings, while HS Prannoy retained his No 9 ranking and was the only Indian inside top-10 of the men's singles.

Lakshya Sen dropped three places to slip to No. 14. Kidambi Srikanth (No 26), Priyanshu Rajawat (No 33) dropped a place each, while Kiran George slipped to No 36.

In the women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa were the best ranked Indians at No 19, having climbed two sports.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand dropped a place to be ranked World No. 29.

In the mixed doubles, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath climbed three places to be World No. 39 and were the only Indians inside top-50.

Related Topics

badminton

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.