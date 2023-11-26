HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satwik and Chirag go down fighting to world No 1 Liang-Wang in China Masters final

The Indian pair, gold medallists at the Hangzhou Asian Games, made their way back into the contest by taking the second game and take the final to the decider.

November 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Shenzhen (China)

PTI
File photo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

File photo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo Credit: AP

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting to Chinese duo Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the men's doubles final of the China Masters in Shenzhen on November 26.

The champion Indian duo lost the first game 19-21, staged a remarkable rally to win the second game 21-18, and made another valiant attempt at a comeback after being down 1-8 before losing the title decider 19-21 in a one-hour, 11-minute battle.

ALSO READ
Satwik-Chirag duo enters China Masters Super 750 final

The Indians stood a win away from claiming their second BWF Super 750 title when they took to the court, but the world number one pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang seized the advantage by running away with the first game.

The Indian pair, gold medallists at the Hangzhou Asian Games, made their way back into the contest by taking the second game and take the final to the decider.

However, the Chinese kept their composure to emerge triumphant after staving off another excellent comeback form the former world number Indian duo. The Chinese pair of Liang and Wang led the head-to-head record against heading into this final though the Indian duo won their most recent meetings in straight games.

Related Topics

badminton

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.