Saina, Srikanth crash out of All England badminton championship

Saina Nehwal and K. Srikanth crashed out of the All England badminton championship to bring an end to the Indian challenge at the $1 million tournament here on Friday.

While Saina couldn’t find answers to the deceptive stroke-play of her nemesis Tai Tzu-Ying, suffering a 21-15, 21-19 loss to the World No. 1 Taiwanese in the quarterfinals, Srikanth went down 21-12, 21-16 to the men’s top seed and World No. 1 Kento Momota later in the day.

Saina is now 5-15 in head-to-head career record with Tzu-Ying and it was her 13th straight defeat against the Taiwanese, who has not lost to the Indian since 2015.

“I had my chances but I got tied up in the last two points,” said Saina.

“I’m happy that I’m getting closer to the top players. I’ve not been sleeping because of a stomach pain, but I’m really happy that I could play two matches here.”

Srikanth, who had a title-less run last season after the high of winning four tournaments in an incredible 2017, suffered his sixth straight loss to the Japanese.

The results (quarterfinals):

Women: Tai Tzu-Ying (Tpe) bt Saina Nehwal 21-15, 21-19; Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn) bt He Bingjiao (Chn) 21-16, 19-21, 21-12.

Men: NG Long Angus (HK) bt Tommy Sugiarto (Ina) 21-16, 14-21, 15-21; Kento Momota (Jpn) bt K. Srikanth 21-12, 21-6.