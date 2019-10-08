Saina Nehwal seeks Jaishankar’s help for Danish visa

Badminton star Saina Nehwal has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for an urgent Danish visa to participate in the Danisa Denmark Open 2019 that begins on October 15.

“I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don't have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week,” said Ms Nehwal in a social media message that was addressed to Dr Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Saina Nehwal is a finalist in last year's Danisa Denmark Open. She lost to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Controversial poor line calls were partly responsible for her defeat.

The Danisa Denmark Open is the official name of 2019 Denmark Open and has a prize money of $775,500, which makes it one of the biggest badminton events of the year.