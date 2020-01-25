Saif Sheikh bests Ahvar Rizvi

Mohd. Saif Sheikh was at his fluent best in the final as he beat Ahvar Rizvi 48-43 for the top position in men’s trap in the third Naitonal shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Saturday.

Saif Sheikh shot the second best score of 118 in qualification, like Ahvar and Namanveer Singh Brar who placed third. He had also won the shoot-off to decide the shooting positions for the final.

In the absence of some of the best shooters in the event like Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tonaiman and Vivaan Kapoor, Manavaditya Singh Rathore was quite sharp as he top scored in qualification with 121, which included two perfect rounds on the day.

In the final, however, he finished fifth, while Jungsher Virk placed fourth, after having shot 119 like Shamsher Singh Chauhan, who placed sixth.

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran shot 117 and missed the final by one point.

Jungsher managed to win the junior honours, as he beat Shardul Vihan 1-0 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 44 in the final.

In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari continued to put up high scores, in qualification, and went on to clinch the top spot with a 44-43 triumph over Sabeera Haris.

Rajeshwari shot 117 following a steady series of 23, 23, 23, 24 and 24.

World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar placed third, after having shot 111 in qualification like Sabeera. Neeru (115), Kiran (113) and Kirti Gupta (113), who had fared well in qualification, placed fourth to sixth in that order.

Shagun shot 110 and missed the final by one point. She was followed by Manisha Keer (109), Aliana Paul (108) and Preeti Rajak (108).

Neeru won the junior event, after having topped qualification with 115. Preeti Rajak and Sovaiba Bukhari pulled up to the second and third spots ahead of Sabeera Haris and Kirti Gupta (113), who had done better in qualification.

The results: Trap: Men: 1. Mohd. Saif Sheikh 48 (118); 2. Ahvar Rizvi 43 (118); 3. Namanveer Singh Brar 35 (118).

Junior: 1. Jungsher Virk 44(1) 119; 2. Shardul Vihan 44(0) 116; 3. Vishavdeep Singh 29 (112).

Women: 1. Rajeshwari Kumari 44 (117); 2. Sabeera Haris 43 (111); 3. Seema Tomar 35 (111).

Junior: 1. Neeru 45 (115); 2. Preeti Rajak 41 (108); 3. Sovaiba Bukhari 30 (103).