Sachin in final

Sachin was the lone Indian man to book a place in the final of the World youth boxing championships here.

Sachin defeated former European junior champion Michele Baldassi of Italy with a 5-0 verdict in a 56kg semifinal bout to set up a title clash with Yerbolat Sabyr of Kazakhstan.

Three other Indian men — Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) — lost their last-four bouts and will get bronze medals.

The results: Men: Semifinals: 49kg: Bishwamitra Chongtham lost to Sanzhar Tashkenbay (Kaz) 4-1; 56kg: Sachin bt Michele Baldassi (Ita) 5-0; 64kg: Ankit Narwal lost to Sabirzhan Akkalykov (Kaz) 4-1; 91kg: Vishal Gupta lost to Jakub Straszewski (Pol) 5-0.