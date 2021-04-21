Other Sports

Sachin in final

Sachin was the lone Indian man to book a place in the final of the World youth boxing championships here.

Sachin defeated former European junior champion Michele Baldassi of Italy with a 5-0 verdict in a 56kg semifinal bout to set up a title clash with Yerbolat Sabyr of Kazakhstan.

Three other Indian men — Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) — lost their last-four bouts and will get bronze medals.

The results: Men: Semifinals: 49kg: Bishwamitra Chongtham lost to Sanzhar Tashkenbay (Kaz) 4-1; 56kg: Sachin bt Michele Baldassi (Ita) 5-0; 64kg: Ankit Narwal lost to Sabirzhan Akkalykov (Kaz) 4-1; 91kg: Vishal Gupta lost to Jakub Straszewski (Pol) 5-0.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 11:06:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sachin-in-final/article34379553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY