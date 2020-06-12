Rijiju expects a top-10 finish in 2028 Olympics

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said he aspires to see India finish among top 10 nations in the medals tally in 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

“In the days to come, I want to ensure that not only our (India’s) participation, but our success rate also must be very high (in the Olympic Games),” Rijiju said in an Insta Live show In The Sportlight hosted by table tennis player Mudit Dani.

“The target is to make India one of the top 10 Olympic nations by 2028 and have worked out certain plans and strategies with the Indian Olympic Association and National Sports Federations to this effect.”

Rijiju exuded confidence that India would put up a good show in the 2024 Games but the main focus remains on the 2028 edition.

“I have no doubt in my mind that by 2028, we will be one of the top ten nations in Olympic and by 2024, we will do better, but top 10 is something we have to achieve by 2028 Olympics,” he reiterated.

“India needs to succeed at the Olympics and that is why we have created this sporting culture by launching Khelo India, Fit India movement, besides different kind of support system and grassroot level motivation.