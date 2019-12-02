Rifle and pistol Nationals from Dec. 7

The 63rd National shooting championship for rifle and pistol is scheduled to be held at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Goregaon, Bhopal, from December 7 to January 4, 2020.

With the overall entries scheduled to break all record and touch around 10,000, and with limited firing points, some of the events are slated to run from six to nine days.

The men’s air rifle final is set for Dec. 13, after the event starts with the official training on Dec. 7. It will be followed by mixed air rifle on Dec. 14. The men’s rifle 3-position final will be on Dec. 18, the same as 25m sports pistol for women.

The women’s air rifle final will be on Dec. 19. The men’s and women’s finals in air events will also be followed by the finals in the junior and youth sections on the same day.

The women’s air pistol final will be on Dec. 24, along with the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol. On Christmas, the mixed air pistol final will be staged as also the women’s rifle 3-position final.

The non-Olympic events like rifle prone for men and women, apart from free pistol, will be held from Dec. 12 to 29.

The men’s air pistol is expected to beat all records as it is set to run for nine days from Dec. 27 for the qualification process, and the final will be held on Jan. 4.

The standard pistol and centre fire pistol events, which are also non-Olympic, will be held from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

Considering the examination for students, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that it would adjust the qualification dates for shooters, provided they apply for the same with their examination schedule and admit card, latest by Dec. 5.

The shooters would also be allowed to exchange their positions with same State shooters in different batches of the same event if they are able to justify their request with supporting documents by Dec. 5.