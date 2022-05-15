Rhythm Sangwan wins sports pistol gold

India sweeps event as Manu and Naamya finish second and third

On the podium: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Naamya Kapoor after their stellar show. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rhythm Sangwan clinched the 25-metre sports pistol gold with compatriots Manu Bhaker and Naamya Kapoor for company on the podium as India swept the medals in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday.

Rhythm, who shot 588 in qualification, beat Manu 31-26 for the gold medal. Naamya came third with 16 hits. The three Indian shooters had placed top three in qualification, and came up with a strong performance in the medal round after successfully negotiating the second stage of qualification.

Shivam Dabas took silver in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event after losing 17-15 to Danilo Dennis Sollazzo of Italy. Qualification topper Nathan Bally (585) of France beat Pankaj Mukheja (584) by 0.1 point for the bronze.

India swept all the three medals in the 25-metre sports pistol for junior men, through Shiva Narwal, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Sameer, in the non-Olympic event that decides the medals on qualification scores.

India was on top of the medals table with nine gold, 10 silver and a bronze.

The results: 25m sports pistol: Junior women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 31 (11) 588; 2. Manu Bhaker 26 (17) 584; 3. Naamya Kapoor 16 (12) 583; 4. Michaela Boesl (Ger) 10 (9) 565; Esha Singh 574; Simranpreet Kaur Brar 571.

Junior men: 1. Shiva Narwal 583 (18x); 2. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 583 (17x); 3. Sameer 582; 4. Udhayveer Sidhu 579; 6. Udit Joshi 575.

50m rifle 3-position: Junior men: 1. Danilo Dennis Sollazzo (Ita) 17 (399.6) 580; 2. Shivam Dabas 15 (398.8) 582; 3. Nathan Bally (Fra) 398.4 (585); 4. Pankaj Mukheja 398.3 (584); 24. Avinash Yadav 570; 28. Dhanveer Rathod 560.