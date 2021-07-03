Other Sports

Rapid chess | Meenakshi triumphs

Andhra Pradesh’s Meenakshi Kolagatla Alana won the National girls’ under-10 online rapid chess title by scoring 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Saturday.

Rajasthan’s Yatee Kothari came second with 9.5 points while Telangana’s B. Kirthika topped a six-way tie at nine points to take the third place.

Meanwhile, the National girls’ (under-12) results stood revised after the Fairplay Committee replaced previously announced ‘winner’ Telangana’s Arpitha Kothagundla with Delhi’s Sachi Jain.

As a result, Telangana’s Yashvi Jain took the runner-up spot and Andhra’s Sarvani Cheedella moved to the third spot.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2021 10:26:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/rapid-chess-meenakshi-triumphs/article35126491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY