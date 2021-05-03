P.V. Sindhu for ‘Believe in Sports’ campaign

IOC initiative aims at preventing competition manipulation

World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, along with Canada’s Michelle Li, has been nominated as an athlete ambassador for the International Olympic Committee’s ‘Believe in Sport’ campaign aimed at preventing competition manipulation.

The two shuttlers will work other nominees in raising awareness about competition manipulation amongst athletes and entourage.

Sindhu and Li have been global ambassadors for the Badminton World Federation ‘I Am Badminton’ campaign since April 2020.

“It is an honour to be nominated by the IOC as an athlete ambassador. I stand alongside my fellow athletes in the fight against any form of cheating or competition manipulation. Together we are stronger,” the 25-year-old Rio Olympics silver medallist said on Monday.

Sindhu said being an ambassador for such a cause is important not just to her but to the sporting fraternity itself.

Fair play

“I have always believed in playing the sport in a fair way without any manipulation, cheating or resorting to doping,” said Sindhu after a grinding, fitness session at Suchitra Academy here.

“This honour is also a huge responsibility and gives us a platform to tell the world about the importance of playing any sport in the true spirit. Any sport has to be clean and devoid of any dubious means, no matter whether you win or lose,”

“Being athletes we understand and know the value of sport being played the way it should be,” said Sindhu.

It has not come as a surprise to Sindhu’s family, given the reputation she enjoys across the badminton world for her gentle behaviour even under pressure.

The enduring image of a 21-year-old Sindhu walking across the court to place Carolina Marin’s Olympic gold medal next to the Spaniard’s bag reflected her sporting spirit.