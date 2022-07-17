P.V. Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title

The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu

Pusarla V. Sindhu of India celebrates a point against Wang Zhi Yi of China in their women’s singles final match during the Singapore Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 17, 2022, in Singapore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women's singles final, on July 17.

In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.

This was her third title of the season — having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open — and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.