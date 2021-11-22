Other Sports

P.V. Sindhu and K. Srikanth eye consistency at Indonesia Open

P.V. Sindhu will want to change the fact that she has not reached a final since March.   | Photo Credit: AFP

World champion P.V. Sindhu and former World No. 1 K. Srikanth will look for a consistent show in the $850,000 Indonesia Open starting here on Tuesday.

Just days after their semifinal finishes at the Indonesia Masters Super 750, the two top Indian shuttlers will begin their campaign at the World Tour Super 1000 event.

Overdue

Sindhu, double Olympic medallist, last reached a final at the Swiss Open. She came close to the summit clash thrice, including her last two tournaments.

Third-seeded Sindhu opens against Japan’s Aya Ohori and is likely to face Canada’s sixth seed Michelle Li in the quarterfinals.

Srikanth, who claimed four titles in 2017, has regained some form with two back-to-back semifinal finishes — the Hylo Open and Indonesia Masters — last week.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 11:02:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/pv-sindhu-and-k-srikanth-eye-consistency-at-indonesia-open/article37634137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY