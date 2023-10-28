HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punjab men, Kerala women triumph in National Games basketball

October 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MARGAO:

Sports Bureau
The Kerala team which won the women’s basketball title in the National Games in Margao on Saturday.

The Kerala team which won the women’s basketball title in the National Games in Margao on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amjot Singh (42 points) sparkled as Punjab pipped Tamil Nadu 105-103 to win the men’s basketball title in the National Games here on Saturday.

Kerala, riding on young international R. Sreekala’s 29 points, beat Karnataka 57-54 and took the women’s trophy.

The results (finals): Men: Punjab 105 (Amjot Singh 42, K. Gurbaz Sandhu 19, Shaj Pratap Sekhon 17, Amritpal Singh 12, Gurwinder Singh 11) bt Tamil Nadu 103 (B. Soorya 28, Aravind Kumar 24, Pranav Prince 17, Lokheswaran 12).

Women: Kerala 57(R. Sreekala 29) bt Karnataka 54 (Sanjana Ramesh 21).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.