Punjab men, Kerala women triumph in National Games basketball

October 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MARGAO:

Amjot Singh (42 points) sparkled as Punjab pipped Tamil Nadu 105-103 to win the men’s basketball title in the National Games here on Saturday.

Kerala, riding on young international R. Sreekala’s 29 points, beat Karnataka 57-54 and took the women’s trophy.

The results (finals): Men: Punjab 105 (Amjot Singh 42, K. Gurbaz Sandhu 19, Shaj Pratap Sekhon 17, Amritpal Singh 12, Gurwinder Singh 11) bt Tamil Nadu 103 (B. Soorya 28, Aravind Kumar 24, Pranav Prince 17, Lokheswaran 12).

Women: Kerala 57(R. Sreekala 29) bt Karnataka 54 (Sanjana Ramesh 21).