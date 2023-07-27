HamberMenu
Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam qualify for 2023 Para Asian Games

July 27, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam with their coach Shiba Prasad Das

Para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam with their coach Shiba Prasad Das | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s leading para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam qualified for the Para Asian Games 2023 to be held in China.

Pramod Bhagat qualified for the singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories while Sukant made it to the singles and doubles sections.

The trials for the same were conducted at Greater Noida concluded on Wednesday.

In the singles SL3 category the Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat dominated the trials winning four out of his five matches. In the doubles, he and his partner Sukant Kadam, who are also the World No. 1, won three out of the four matches to book their berths.

In the mixed doubles, Pramod and Manisha Ramadas won five of their six games to make the cut.

On the other hand, World No. 3 Sukant Kadam, won three out of his five matches to seal his spot in the singles SL4 category and in doubles he is paired with Pramod Bhagat and they are currently ranked World No.1

“I am happy to have sealed all 3 spots for the Asian Para Games. It’s been very exciting and competitive few days. All I am thinking about is recovery and focus for next week 4 nations International at England,” Pramod said on his qualification.

For his part, Sukant said that there were some close matches in the trials.

“I am happier to pulled out my spot. I am really happy with my performance and will start training with the Asian Para Games in mind,” he said.

