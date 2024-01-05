January 05, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

One of India’s brightest young prospects, 18-year-old Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who is preparing for the Candidates chess tournament, beginning in April (2 to 25) in Toronto, received a major boost with the backing from the Adani Group.

After meeting the young chess ace, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said: “We are extremely proud to support the dynamic Praggnanandhaa. The speed and efficiency with which he has progressed in the sport is nothing short of remarkable, and truly an example to all Indians. There is nothing more noble than representing the nation and winning laurels at the highest levels, and the Adani Group is wholeheartedly devoted to supporting athletes in this journey.”

Praggnanandhaa thanked the Adani Group. “I am extremely keen on ensuring that my country does well on the global stage. Whenever I play, my sole aim is to win more laurels for the nation. I would like to thank the Adani Group for putting their trust in my abilities,” he said.