Pragg stuns Sargissian

R. Praggnanandhaa stunned Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian in 41 moves to inch closer to a place in the third round of the World Cup chess on Friday.

On a day when D. Gukesh pulled off a creditable draw against 17th seed Daniil Dubov, B. Adhiban and D. Harika were the other winners among the 12 Indians on view during the first game of the second round. P. Iniyan and R. Vaishali lost.

Indian results (second round, game one):

Men: D. Gukesh drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus); P. Iniyan lost to Evgney Tomeshevsky (Rus); Alexandr Fier (Bra) drew with Vidit Gujrathi; B. Adhiban bt Neuris Delgado Ramirez (Par); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram; Nihal Sarin drew with Sanan Sjugirov (Rus); Yasser Quesada Perez (Cub) drew with P. Harikrishna; R. Praggnanandhaa bt Gabriel Sargissian (Arm).

Women: Bhakti Kulkarni drew with Natalia Pogonina (Rus); D. Harika bt Medina Warda Aulia (Ina); Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Iri) drew with Padmini Rout; Bela Khotenashvili (Geo) bt R. Vaishnavi.