PM Modi praises Srinagar as top spot for motorsports in India

India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen, the Prime Minister said

March 18, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sports cars during the first-ever Formula-4 car race held on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on March 17.

Sports cars during the first-ever Formula-4 car race held on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on March 17. | Photo Credit: ANI

India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 17.

Mr. Modi's remarks came in response to a post on X on the first-ever Formula 4 car show that was held on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday.

"This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir," Mr. Modi said.

"India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!" the Prime Minister said.

