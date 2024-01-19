GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi declares open Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai

PM Modi said the government is striving hard to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India.

January 19, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on January 19, 2024. TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi and the TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on January 19, 2024. TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi and the TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are also seen. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on January 19 and said the government is striving to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in the country.

| Video Credit: ANI

Welcoming the participants, the Prime Minister remarked that they were together “showcasing the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’” and said that for Indian sports, “the Youth Games is a great way to start the new year 2024.”

Lighting the traditional torch to mark the beginning of the games, he said it is estimated that the size of the Indian sports industry in the coming years would touch nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Tamil Nadu’s hospitality “will win your hearts”, he said, adding that the Khelo India Games would certainly provide sportspersons with an opportunity to showcase their skills and also help them make new friendships that last a lifetime.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also launched 'DD Tamil,' the revamped version of the regional language Doordarshan channel DD Podhigai.

