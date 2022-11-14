  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paris organisers reveal mascot for Olympics, Paralympics

The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed

November 14, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - PARIS

AP
The mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, left, and Paralympic Games are presented, on November 14, 2022 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

The mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, left, and Paralympic Games are presented, on November 14, 2022 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed — a Phrygian cap.

The soft bright red cap, also known as a liberty cap, is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity in places such as Persia, the Balkans, Thrace, Dacia and Phrygia, a place in modern day Turkey where the name originates. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution — and is still worn by the figure of Marianne, the national personification of France since that time.

Mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, right, and Paralympics Games, a Phrygian cap, pose during a preview in Saint Denis, outside Paris

Mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, right, and Paralympics Games, a Phrygian cap, pose during a preview in Saint Denis, outside Paris | Photo Credit: AP

The Olympic cap is triangular in shape, and comes complete with friendly smile, blue eyes, tricolor ribbon and big colored sneakers. The Paralympic version features a prosthetic leg that goes to the knee.

Organizers said they didn’t want to choose an animal or other creature, like mascots at previous Games, but instead wanted something that represented an “ideal.” They said they chose the cap as an “allegory of freedom.”

The choice to use it for the Paris Games seems to draw out links between modern France and the ancient world.

“The Phrygian cap embodies the ability we all have together when we collectively decide to rise up to strive for better,” Paris organizing committee brand director Julie Matikhine said. “This was the case during the French Revolution and it will be the case once again with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games because this is a revolution through sport."

Related Topics

Olympics / paralympic games / France

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.