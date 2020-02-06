Pardeep Singh wins men’s 102kg gold at national weightlifting tournament

Pardeep Singh bettered his snatch record with an effort of 151kg and went on to win the men’s 102kg gold medal in the National weightlifting championships at the Khudiram Anusilan Kendra here on Thursday.

Pardeep, who had 150kg and 201kg in snatch and clean and jerk for a total of 351kg in the Asian championships in Ningbo (China) last year, improved his own snatch record by one kg.

He began the clean and jerk with 185 and lifted 195 on his second attempt. With an aim to improve his clean and jerk and total records, the Railways lifter, who had settled for a bronze with 321kg in the previous Nationals, entered 203 in his concluding effort but could not achieve the target.

Vikas shines

Vikas Thakur, another prominent lifter, totalled 346kg, including 154 in snatch and 192 in clean and jerk. This was three kilos below his performance in the Asian championships last year, but won him the 96kg crown comfortably. The Services lifter had 152 and 197 in the two segments to finish fourth in the continental event.

“Both Pardeep and Vikas are peaking nicely for the Asian championships in Kazakhstan in April.

“They are at about 90 per cent of their ability and we expect some good results from them this time,” said National coach Vijay Sharma.

Sharsti ‘snatch’es gold

Sharsti Singh rode on her superior snatch to aggregate 205kg for the women’s 81kg title. The 10kg lead in snatch proved decisive for her as she did an identical 112kg in clean and jerk with the second-placed Baljinder Kaur.

The results: Men: 96kg: 1. Vikas Thakur (SSCB) (snatch 154, clean and jerk 192, total 346); 2. Jagdish Vishwakarma (Cht) (147, 180, 327); 3. Suresh Yadav (Odi) (140, 170, 310).

102kg: 1. Pardeep Singh (RSPB) (151kg — NR; Old 150, Pardeep], 195, 346; 2. Shubham (SSCB) (145, 180, 325); 3. Ashutosh Kumar Singh (Utk) (140, 176, 316).

Women: 76kg: Deepika Handa (Chd) (92, 119, 211); 2. R. Arockiya Alish (TN) (89, 118, 207); 3. A. Tumina Devi (Mani) (83, 104, 187).

81kg: 1. Sharsti Singh (RSPB) (93, 112, 205); 2. Baljinder Kaur (Chd) (83, 112, 195); 3. T. Dharshini (TN) (85, 109, 194).

87kg: 1. P. Anuradha (RSPB) (97, 122, 219); 2. Madhusmita Baruah (Asm) (87, 113, 200); 3. Anu (Pun) (86, 110, 196).

Plus 87kg: 1. Monika (RSPB) (95, 115, 210 — NR; Old 208, Ashwini Malage]; 2. Ashwini Malage (Mah) (89, 119 — [NR; Old, 117, Jasbir Kaur], 208; 3. Jasbir Kaur (Pun) (89, 117, 206).