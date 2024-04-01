GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pankaj Advani claims CCI billiards classic title

This was Advani’s fourth successive triumph at this venue

April 01, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

Sports Bureau
World Champion Pankaj Advani.

World Champion Pankaj Advani. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI

Current double World champion Pankaj Advani was in outstanding form as he constructed two humungous breaks of 801 and 460 to beat the challenge from Englishman David Causier by racing to a 1836-743 victory in a lop-sided four-hour final of the all-India CCI Billiards classic in Mumbai on Monday. This was Advani’s fourth successive triumph at this venue. He claimed the CCI Snooker classic over the last two years and now retained the billiards title. Advani was presented with the handsome winners’ trophy and a cash prize of Rs 250,000, while the runner-up Causier was awarded a cheque of Rs 125,000 and the runner-up trophy.

The results (final): Pankaj Advani (Ind) beat David Causier (Eng) 1836-743.

