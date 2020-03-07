Panghal a win away from Olympics berth

India’s Amit Panghal (52kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned victory over Mongolia’s Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian boxing qualifiers here on Saturday and is just one win away from securing an Olympics berth.

The 23-year-old top seed, prevailed 3-2 in a split decision after a fast-paced bout in which fortunes swung quite wildly.

Panghal will next face a familiar opponent in Carlo Paalam, whom he beat in the semifinals of the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Worlds quarterfinals.

Panghal had to dig deep to edge past an aggressive and energetic Kharhuu. The Indian was quick on his feet, displayed a terrific counter-attacking game and his left hand proved to be especially effective in the first two rounds.

Divided verdict

However, the Mongolian sustained the pressure in the final three minutes in which Panghal seemed a bit off-colour. But he managed just enough to pull through and fetch a divided verdict.

In another intense pre-quarterfinals bout, Gaurav Solanki (57kg) lost 1-4 to top-seeded Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov.

Mirzakhalilov, the reigning World champion besides being a gold-winner at the Asiad and the Asian Championships, dominated the opening round.

He lost the second before roaring back to claim the final round honours and with it, the bout.