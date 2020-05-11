Other Sports

Online carrom: Prashant steals the show

Prashant More.

Prashant More.  

Scores three slams in 50-minute solo

India’s top stars took part in an online carrom exhibition event, organised by the All India Carrom Federation on Facebook Live, during the weekend.

Reigning world champion Prashant More thrilled the fans, accumulating 260 points in the 50-minute solo show by each player and smashing three slams along the way.

Vikas Dharia (221) and Sandeep Dive (207) scored two slams each, while former World champion Yogesh Pardeshi (126) had a slam. Abhijeet Tipankar finished with 94 points.

A board was deemed finished with the first miss or after a slam. Every slam fetched 20 bonus points.

“It is a great initiative to take top-class carrom to homes across the world,” said Prashant.

In the women’s section, Debajani Tamuly topped with 217 points (one slam). Two-time World champion Rashmi Kumari (186) and Aisha Sajid (171), with a slam each, finished in that order. Khushboo Rani (114) and Kajal Kumari (112) were the other contestants.

SYNCO, the company producing carrom boards, offered the players ₹5,000 for each slam.

Rashmi donated the prize-money, along with her own contribution, to the PM-CARES Fund.

“This will be an inspiration and guidance for the young players,” said Bharti Narayan, AICF secretary.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 8:05:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/online-carrom-prashant-steals-the-show/article31554295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY