Online carrom: Prashant steals the show

India’s top stars took part in an online carrom exhibition event, organised by the All India Carrom Federation on Facebook Live, during the weekend.

Reigning world champion Prashant More thrilled the fans, accumulating 260 points in the 50-minute solo show by each player and smashing three slams along the way.

Vikas Dharia (221) and Sandeep Dive (207) scored two slams each, while former World champion Yogesh Pardeshi (126) had a slam. Abhijeet Tipankar finished with 94 points.

A board was deemed finished with the first miss or after a slam. Every slam fetched 20 bonus points.

“It is a great initiative to take top-class carrom to homes across the world,” said Prashant.

In the women’s section, Debajani Tamuly topped with 217 points (one slam). Two-time World champion Rashmi Kumari (186) and Aisha Sajid (171), with a slam each, finished in that order. Khushboo Rani (114) and Kajal Kumari (112) were the other contestants.

SYNCO, the company producing carrom boards, offered the players ₹5,000 for each slam.

Rashmi donated the prize-money, along with her own contribution, to the PM-CARES Fund.

“This will be an inspiration and guidance for the young players,” said Bharti Narayan, AICF secretary.