Olympics | IOC and FIH dismiss plaints against IOA president Batra

IOA and FIH president Narinder Batra has found support in the ongoing power tussle within the Indian Olympic Association, cleared by both IOC and FIH of any wrongdoing in his elections.

The IOC on Friday closed any investigation into allegations of illegality in Batra’s election in 2017, claiming that the election had taken place in accordance with the then IOA constitution.

In a letter to IOA vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal, who had raised the complaint, IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli said on Friday the issues had been resolved prior to the elections, hence there was no reason for IOC to intervene.

The matter would be regarded as closed, Zapelli added.

Earlier in the day, the FIH too dismissed Mittal’s allegations, denying any breach of rules by Batra in his election as FIH president in 2016. FIH Integrity Unit chairman Wayne Snell said in a statement that, according to FIH statutes at the time, there was no requirement for Batra to change his relationship with Hockey India after his election as FIH president in November 2016.

“He therefore has committed no breach of procedure,” Snell said, dismissing the complaint.

Mittal had written to both the FIH and the IOC alleging forgery and false declarations in Batra’s elections to both posts.