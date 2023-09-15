Oleksandr Usyk chases Tyson Fury legacy fight, but showdown remains a dream

September 15, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

Around a week ago, Tyson Fury traded verbal barbs with Francis Ngannou at a press conference. The media event was held to promote a boxing fight between the two men, set to be held in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

The bout has evoked interest as it will witness a clash of fighting styles. Fury, a boxer, will take on former UFC heavyweight champion and mixed martial artist Ngannou.

Crossover styles clash

It is Fury who is the clear favourite in a crossover match-up that is not given any credence by boxing purists. After all, this will be Ngannou’s first tryst with boxing, having spent the bulk of his career in the UFC octagon. That Ngannou has got former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Mike Tyson in his corner shows that the Cameroonian-French fighter has taken the task seriously, even if it remains to be seen if this will have any impact on the result.

Fury’s WBC title is not on the line, but this will count as a professional fight.

Nevertheless, a massive payday awaits both fighters — more than enough motivation for Fury and Ngannou to enter the ring.

For the ardent boxing fan, there is a far better fight that can be made in the heavyweight division. Fury will do well to take on Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the best act in the division. The winner will walk away as the undisputed champion. In Fury, the WBC champion, and Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, the world can finally see a quality fight between the best two heavyweights.

Fury, however, is not interested in this legacy fight. At 35, the end of his career is near, and it’s now time to cash the big cheques.

The British slugger has already made a successful comeback from a long layoff caused by mental health problems. He has notched up victories over top names such as Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, and has become something of a mental health and clean living evangelist. He has also been inactive for a while, having last fought in December 2022.

In an interview with ‘Sky Sports Boxing’, Fury stated that he has nothing to prove.

“When I came back to boxing, I wanted to make as much money as possible. I did not come back for belts or titles. I’ve come back to secure the future of my family and their kids and grandkids. I’ve done it,” Fury said.

“I have no interest in fighting other contenders. I’m bigger than all of them. I’m a superstar, and they are nobodies. I’m happy. I have everything that they want, and there is nothing they can do about it.”

Fury’s own promoter Bob Arum suggested that his fighter must get serious and stop “screwing around”. “For me, no more screwing around — let’s fight an undisputed fight against Usyk and see who is the best heavyweight out there,” Arum told BaseDaKid YouTube channel.

Outlandish schemes

Fury even suggested that, in due course, he plans to take on Ngannou in a mixed martial arts contest. Fight fans are most unhappy, claiming that Fury’s outlandish plans are proof that he is afraid to face the real deal in Usyk.

Usyk, meanwhile, is fresh off a controversial ninth-round stoppage win over WBA (Regular) champion Daniel Dubois. Events in the fifth round raised eyebrows when Dubois sent Usyk to the floor with a power punch. The punch, however, was ruled a low blow by the referee.

Usyk took a good four minutes to recover and resume fighting. Dubois and many observers felt that this was a legitimate knockdown, which would have seen the Brit emerge as the winner.

Dubois believes that Usyk was lucky to leave Wroclaw (Poland) with his unbeaten record intact. Usyk and other observers disagree.

Usyk may not have been at his dominant best against Dubois, but there is no doubting his high pedigree. After defeating Tony Bellew in 2018 to retain his cruiserweight titles, Usyk decided to move up to heavyweight. Usyk grabbed immediate success when he dismantled then unified champion Anthony Joshua over 12 rounds to claim a unanimous decision victory.

The rematch in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) went Usyk’s way again, establishing the Ukrainian’s undeniable presence in the heavyweight division.

Outside the ring, things have been tough for Usyk. The Russian invasion of his home country has left him constantly worried about the safety of his friends and family.

The war began not long after he was crowned unified world champion. Speaking to former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville on ‘The Overlap’ YouTube channel, Usyk recalled the shock of finding out that hostilities had commenced.

“I was back in my hotel in London when I received an SMS from my wife — ‘War started’. Oh my god, how do I go back home?” Usyk said.

Usyk changed his travel plans and booked a flight ticket to Poland. Through a friend, he arranged for a 300 kilometre car drive from Poland into Kiev in Ukraine.

“There was massive traffic of cars exiting Kiev. My car was the only one entering Kiev. At the border, we were stopped, and the guards recognised me and asked me where I was going. I said I wanted to go home,” Usyk said.

Fighting adversity, finding purpose

A couple of hours after reaching his home, reality set in when the sound of bombs echoed through the air. Usyk gathered his friends and family — 41 people in total — to take shelter in his home for one month.

Usyk took up arms himself to protect his country, joining a territorial defence battalion.

The 36-year-old only left Ukraine to train for his rematch with Joshua — a decision that received support from fellow Ukrainians and former heavyweight champions Vitali Klitschko and his younger brother Wladimir.

Understandably, Usyk now fights with greater purpose. “I’m boxing for everyone who is defending our country right now, and in memory of those warriors who are no longer with us. And for those who want to be free and who stood for their country against those who came to conquer us,” he said.

Despite calling out Fury on numerous occasions, Usyk is nowhere near stepping into the ring with his rival. The world of boxing matchmaking is filled with minefields of its own, as promoters and fighters look at their own interests — financial or otherwise — before signing on the dotted line.

With Joshua reeling from his double loss to Usyk, the heavyweight division needs Fury and Usyk to revitalise the sport.

But the way things stand now, this dream fight may remain a dream.