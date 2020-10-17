NRAI nominates Mane, Elavenil

They will compete in the Sheikh Russell International air rifle meet

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has nominated Shahu Tushar Mane and Elavenil Valarivan to compete in the Sheikh Russell International air rifle championship, to be organised by the Bangladesh Shooting Federation on Sunday.

Available to compete

Elavenil, who won a World Cup gold and the World Cup Final gold last year, was selected as she was available to compete.

She had opted out of the national camp owing to college examinations.

The world No. 1 was the best woman shooter available as the other leading names are in quarantine, getting ready for the National camp here.

NRAI said Mane was selected on the basis of the ranking and his availability.

Seven countries

Seven countries, including host Bangladesh, are scheduled to compete in the online competition, and each country will have an ISSF jury member to monitor the event.

Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bhutan will be the other countries apart from host and India.

The mixed pairs competition has promised attractive prize for the medallists to the tune of $2,200 in all.