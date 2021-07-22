Not much to show

India’s rowers have made the cut since 2000, but a top-ten finish remains elusive

Indian rowers have featured in each of the Olympics since Sydney 2000, but without much success.

Kasam Khan and Inderpal Singh were the country’s first oarsmen to make it to the Games in 2000, but the challenge proved too strong in both the heats and repechage. They failed to advance to the semifinals in the coxless pairs.

At Beijing 2008 and London 2012, the country had three rowers.

Bajrang Lal Takhar (21st, men’s single sculls) and the Manjeet Singh-Devender Kumar Khandwal pair (18th, lightweight men’s double sculls) appeared in Beijing.

Sawarn Singh Virk (16th, men’s single sculls) and the Manjeet Singh-Sandeep Kumar duo (19th, lightweight men’s double sculls) competed in London. Dattu Baban Bhokanal was the lone Indian rower at Rio 2016, finishing 13th in single sculls.