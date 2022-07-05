Not knowing final opponent helped: Alfiya

‘The exposure was enriching as I got a taste of fighting with experienced boxers’

For someone who got inspired after watching the movie on Mary Kom and whose background resembles World champion Nikhat Zareen, World youth champion Alfiya Pathan is delighted to have begun her journey in elite international boxing with a bang.

Alfiya – who stunned two home boxers, including 2016 World champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva in the final, on her way to win the gold medal in the +81kg category on her senior international debut at the Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan – is eager to make her mark.

Looking back at her experience in Nur-Sultan, Alfiya – who was one of the rookie boxers from the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Rohtak, to be fielded for exposure – admitted that not knowing much about her final opponent helped her.

“Since my opponents (in the semifinals and final) were from the host country, there was some pressure. I did not know that my opponent in the final was a world champion. It helped me in a way,” Alfiya told The Hindu after her return on Tuesday.

“The exposure was enriching as I got a taste of fighting with experienced boxers.”

Beating the odds is one of Alfiya’s traits from childhood. With her family’s support, especially her father Akram Khan Pathan, and childhood coach Ganesh Purohit, the Nagpur-based girl took to boxing despite her orthodox background. She went on to claim gold medals at the 2019 Asian junior championships and the 2021 World youth championships.

Alfiya said a setback made her work harder. “After winning the World title, I lost in the National youth championships in Sonepat. I worked on my weak areas and improved my performance to bounce back and win a better medal now.”

Chief National women’s coach Bhaskar Bhatt, who was the National youth team’s head coach when Alfiya won her World youth title, hopes to see the 19–year-old as a better boxer.

“Alfiya is a confident, focused and self-motivated boxer. She loves to box aggressively and dominate her bouts. She will get better with experience,” said Bhatt.

Alfiya looked forward to working with Bhatt again and improving her game at the National camp.