Norway Chess | Anand's winning streak ends with loss to Wesley So, still shares lead with Carlsen

PTI June 04, 2022 12:22 IST

After three wins in a row, Viswanathan Anand lost to Wesley So in the Classical event of the Norway Chess tournament. The American then beat the Indian grandmaster in 46 moves via the Armageddon (sudden death) game

Viswanathan Anand. File | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

India legend Viswanathan Anand's winning run in the Classical event of the Norway Chess tournament came to an end after suffering a loss against American Wesley So in the fourth round here on Saturday. The 52-year-old former world champion now shares the lead with Magnus Carlsen on 8.5 points each. Wesley So beats Vishy Anand in the Armageddon game, after the latter blundered a piece in an almost winning position. This win brings Wesley one point behind Vishy, who is still in the lead. #NorwayChesspic.twitter.com/FP1vYkWeRB — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 3, 2022 The regular Classical game between Anand and So ended in a draw in 28 moves. The American then beat the Indian GM in 46 moves via the Armageddon (sudden death) game. The Indian ace had posted wins over France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vaselin Topalov of Bulgaria and China's Hao Wang in the first three rounds. Meanwhile, Carlsen defeated Dutchman Anish Giri in the Classical game to pick up three points and join Anand in the lead. Vishy Anand and Magnus Carlsen share the lead after the 4th round of #NorwayChess. pic.twitter.com/A4kSiLFmGA — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 3, 2022 In another decisive game in round four, Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Hao Wang, while Teimour Radjavov and the experienced Topalov won via the Armageddon against Vachier-Lagrave and Aryan Tari (Norway) respectively. In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in a Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game. So had won the Blitz event ahead of the Classical event.



