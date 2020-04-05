No squash till July

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) announced in a release recently that the suspension of the PSA Tour due to COVID-19 has been extended and all World Tour, Challenger Tour and WSF & PSA Satellite Tour events, scheduled for May and June, have been postponed.

On March 13, the PSA initially suspended both the PSA World Tour and PSA Challenger Tour until the end of April, but following regular communication with players and organisers, the suspension will continue till July.

Two PSA Challenger Tour events in July — Victoria Open and the Noida Leg of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour — are expected to go ahead as planned (the Thiruvananthapuram and Pune legs have been affected), while the PSA World Tour is expected to resume in August.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Cyrus Poncha, secretary of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), said “the Thiruvananthapuram and Pune legs will be held at a later date. Fortunately, no big events were planned by SRFI at this time.”