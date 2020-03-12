NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

The National Basketball Association(NBA) has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the COVID-19, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

Also read: List of global sports events affected due to coronavirus outbreak

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The test result, the NBA said, was reported shortly before the scheduled tip-off time for the Utah at Oklahoma City game on Wednesday night was called off. Players were on the floor for warmups and tip-off was moments away when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were told the game was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. | Photo Credit: AP

"It’s a very serious time right now,” Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I think the league moved appropriately and prudently and we’ll all just have to monitor the situation and see where it goes from here.”

The Jazz released a statement saying a player — they did not identify Gobert — tested negative earlier Wednesday for flu, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. That player’s symptoms diminished as the day went along, but the decision was made to test for COVID-19 anyway. That test came back with a preliminary positive result.

"The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City,” the Jazz said, adding that updates would come as appropriate.

"As we’ve said from the beginning, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners is our top priority and thus we fully support the NBA’s decision to postpone games,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “We will continue to stay in contact with the league, and local, state and federal health experts as we closely monitor this public health crisis.”