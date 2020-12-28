Other Sports

NBA | Mavericks thrash Clippers

On a roll: Luka Doncic, left, was the man mainly responsible for Mavericks’ NBA record half-time lead.   | Photo Credit: John MCCOY

Dallas Mavericks powered to an NBA-record 50-point half-time lead on the way to a 124-73 demolition of the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Mavs took full advantage of the absence of injured Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

The results: Indiana Pacers 108 bt Boston Celtics 107; Cleveland Cavaliers 118 bt Philadelphia 76ers 94. New York Knicks 130 bt Milwaukee Bucks 110; LA Lakers 127 bt Minnesota Timberwolves 91.

Chicago Bulls 128 lost to Golden State Warriors 129; Charlotte Hornets 106 bt Brooklyn Nets 104.

Washington Wizards 113 lost to Orlando Magic 120; Sacramento Kings 100 lost to Phoenix Suns 116.

New Orleans Pelicans 98 bt San Antonio Spurs 95; LA Clippers 73 lost to Dallas Mavericks 124.

