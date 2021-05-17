NBA | Jazz finish with best record in regular season

Stephen Curry takes the scoring crown as Warriors set up play-in match against Lakers

Utah Jazz claimed top spot in the playoffs with league’s best regular-season record (52-20), Stephen Curry captured the scoring title, and defending champion Los Angeles Lakers settled for a spot in the play-in round as Sunday’s final day of the regular season saw all 30 NBA teams in action.

LeBron James scored 25 points as LA Lakers beat New Orleans Pelicans 110-98 but the win wasn’t enough to get the Lakers directly into the playoffs.

Lakers, which finished seventh for a place in the play-in tournament that begins Tuesday and ends on Friday, next plays on Wednesday against Curry’s Golden State Warriors, who have won six in a row.

Scoring machine

Curry, who scored 46 points on Sunday, earned his second NBA scoring title as Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies 113-101. Curry finished the regular season with a 32.0-point scoring average, claiming the league title over Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

Elsewhere, the Jazz claimed sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs, with the best for the first time in franchise history by beating Sacramento Kings 121-99 behind a 33-point performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Trail Blazers earned the upper hand in the race for the sixth and final direct playoff spot with a 132-116 win over the Nuggets.

In the East, Kevin Durant delivered 23 points as Brooklyn Nets seized the second seed in the conference with a 123-109 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers.

Washington rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 to set up a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics.

Post-season teams: Eastern Conference: Playoffs: 76ers, Nets, Bucks, Heat, Knicks, Hawks; Play-ins: Pacers, Hornets, Celtics, Wizards.

Western Conference: Jazz, Suns, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Mavericks. Play-ins: Grizzlies, Spurs, Lakers, Warriors.

The results: Wizards 115 lost to Hornets 110, Pacers 125 bt Raptors 113, Knicks 96 bt Celtics 92, Suns 123 bt Spurs 121, Warriors 113 bt Grizzlies 101, Nets 123 bt Cavaliers 109, Hawks 124 bt Rockets 95, 76ers 128 bt Magic 117, Heat 120 bt Pistons 107, Bulls 118 bt Bucks 112, Trail Blazers 132 bt Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 136 bt Mavericks 121, Jazz 121 bt Kings 99, Thunder 117 bt Clippers 112, Lakers 110 bt Pelicans 98.