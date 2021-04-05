NBA | Clippers thrash Lakers in LA showdown

Bulls beat Nets to snap six-game losing skid

Los Angeles Clippers didn't have to lean heavily on its superstar duo against the defending NBA champion on Sunday, getting help from the supporting cast in a 104-86 rout of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers got a game-high 22 points from Marcus Morris while All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George finished with 19 and 16 points respectively.

Luke Kennard and Terance Mann have stepped in nicely to fill the void left by an injury to starting guard Patrick Beverley.

It doesn't get any easier for the Lakers. Sunday's defeat was their final home game before embarking on a five-game road trip that begins on Tuesday against Toronto Raptors.

The loss of James and Davis has jolted the Lakers season.

James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against Atlanta Hawks. Davis has missed over two dozen games this season, the last 22 due to a strained right calf.

Elsewhere, Chicago Bulls snapped a six-game losing skid with a 115-107 win over the under-manned Brooklyn Nets in Chicago.

The results: Atlanta Hawks 117 bt Golden State Warriors 111; Houston Rockets 115 lost to New Orleans Pelicans 122; Philadelphia 76ers 100 lost to Memphis Grizzlies 116; Boston Celtics 116 bt Charlotte Hornets 86; Chicago Bulls 115 bt Brooklyn Nets 107; LA Clippers 104 bt LA Lakers 86.