National Wrestling Championship| Arjun hogs the limelight

Sunil Kumar reiterates his dominance, reclaiming top spot in 87kg

Arjun Halakurki added the senior title to his under-23 gold, winning the 55kg at the 65th Greco-Roman National Wrestling Championship here.

The two-day event that finished on Sunday completed the three-part national championships — the Freestyle and Women’s events were held last month — by the Wrestling Federation of India.

The 22-year old Halakurki from Karnataka, returning from a shoulder injury, was participating in only his second senior tournament after the Asian Championships in February 2020 where he won silver.

Asian Championship gold medallist Sunil Kumar, meanwhile, continued his winning form and reiterated his dominance on the mat, reclaiming top spot in the 87kg. Also winning gold was Gurpreet Singh in the 77kg after missing out on the Individual World Cup last year after testing COVID-19 positive. In the 82kg, Harpreet Singh continued Punjab’s good run in Greco-Roman with his seventh gold, defeating Sanjeet in just 48 seconds in the final.

The results: 55kg: 1. Arjun Halakurki (SSCB), 2. Vijay (SSCB), 3. Arshad (UP) and Shrikant (Har); 60kg: 1. Manish (RSPB), Sunny Jadhav (MP), 3. Gyanendra (SSCB) and Sachin Rana (RSPB); 63kg: 1. Neeraj (Del), 2. Govind (Mah), 3. M. Taibanganba (SSCB) and Ranjeet (SSCB); 67kg: 1. Gaurav (UP), 2. Surajmal (SSCB), 3. Sachin (SSCB) and Deepak (RSPB); 72kg: 1. Kuldeep Malik (RSPB), 2. Sameer (Mah), 3. Amit (RSPB) and Vikas (Har); 77kg: 1. Gurpreet Singh (Pun), 2. Mohd. Rafeeq Holi (SSCB), 3. Sajan (RSPB) and Manjeet (SSCB); 82kg: 1. Harpreet Singh (Pun), 2. Sanjeet (SSCB), 3. Atul (RSPB) and Rohit Dahiya (Har); 87kg: 1. Sunil Kumar (RSPB), 2. Prabhpal Singh (Pun), 3. Amit (RSPB) and Ravinder Khatri (SSCB); 97kg: 1. Deepanshu (SSCB), 2. Ravi (RSPB), 3. Hardeep (RSPB) and Narender Cheema (Pun); 130kg: 1. Naveen (SSCB), 2. Ravi (Del), 3. Sonu (SSCB) and Aawesh (Har).

Teams: 1. SSCB (190 pts), 2. RSPB (170), 3. Punjab (111).