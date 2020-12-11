National shooting trials in January

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a set of two selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters at the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range, Tughlakabad, from Jan. 6 to 18.
These will be followed by a set of two more in February, and will form the basis for choosing teams for the World Cups to be held in India and Korea.
The national federation has released a set of about 200 shooters, eligible to participate in the trials, on its website thenrai.in.
Entry fee per event ranges from ₹2250-3450. Shooters are expected to make their own arrangements for board and lodging. Ammunition will be provided against payment on valid arms license.
Entries will be accepted only through NRAI’s online system till Dec. 28. Thereafter, entries will be accepted on triple fee till Jan. 2.
The NRAI also announced that entry fees paid for the trials scheduled in April this year, would be returned.
There will also be mixed team events in rapid fire pistol and rifle 3-position events.
All shooters have to produce COVID-19 test reports, timed within 48 hours before the first trial. Only one person will be allowed to accompany a shooter, and with valid COVID-19 negative report.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath