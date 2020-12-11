National shooting trials in January

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a set of two selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters at the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range, Tughlakabad, from Jan. 6 to 18.

These will be followed by a set of two more in February, and will form the basis for choosing teams for the World Cups to be held in India and Korea.

The national federation has released a set of about 200 shooters, eligible to participate in the trials, on its website thenrai.in.

Entry fee per event ranges from ₹2250-3450. Shooters are expected to make their own arrangements for board and lodging. Ammunition will be provided against payment on valid arms license.

Entries will be accepted only through NRAI’s online system till Dec. 28. Thereafter, entries will be accepted on triple fee till Jan. 2.

The NRAI also announced that entry fees paid for the trials scheduled in April this year, would be returned.

There will also be mixed team events in rapid fire pistol and rifle 3-position events.

All shooters have to produce COVID-19 test reports, timed within 48 hours before the first trial. Only one person will be allowed to accompany a shooter, and with valid COVID-19 negative report.