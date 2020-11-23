National Karting championship: Suriya pips Nirmal to title

Ruhaan, Rohaan steal the show

Tamil Nadu’s young racers swept the podium in the senior category of the Meco-FMSCI National karting championship (X30 classes) during the weekend.

Coimbatore’s Suriya Varatan, who began the fifth and final round with 138 points, had to be satisfied with the third spot, but that was good enough to give him a tally of 161 points and the title.

Chennai’s Nirmal Umashankar gave it his all but had to settle for second (142) after managing 31 points and a second place finish in the last round.

Coimbatore’s Bala Prasath bagged the third spot with 101.

Bengaluru’s Rishon Rajeev was the surprise winner of the final weekend, notching up three victories and a second-place finish.

Ruling the roost

In the junior category, Ruhaan Alva produced another stellar show. Ruhaan and citymate Rohaan Madesh won two races each and also finished second in two others to garner 37 points each.

Ruhan, who had sealed the title in the previous round, finished with 184 points. Rohaan ended up with 143.

Rohaan’s brother Ishaan Madesh clinched the cadet crown.

He took the top spot in all four races in the last round to pip Pune’s Sai Shiva Makesh who put up a good fight right through. Bengaluru’s Anshul Sai finished third in the championship.